Teuscher Victoria May Teuscher On November 21, 1986 Victoria May Teuscher, lovingly known as Torii, was born in Oakland, CA to Gilbert and Denise May Warner; the fourth of their five children. Torii spent her childhood in Gloucester, VA, and was homeschooled by her parents. Torii earned her GED and attended AIU in London, England for a trimester. Upon returning home, Torii was sealed to her eternal companion, Douglas Teuscher, July 6, 2007 in the Washington DC temple. Torii was a dedicated Navy wife and even more dedicated mother. In Virginia, they welcomed Emily Grace, their first child. After leaving the service, they moved to Riverton, WY where they were blessed with two more children: Henry Douglas and Victoria Ruth. While in Wyoming, Torii opened her home and heart to seven foster children and helped them all find loving families. Her family then settled in Pocatello, ID where they were blessed with three more children: Edward Valin, Dorothy May, and Charles Homer. Torii made friends and spread peace and happiness everywhere she went. She was an example of kindness, compassion, and being true to yourself. Torii's love for her Savior and pure faith in our Heavenly Father's plan remained steadfast throughout her life. Torii served as a member of Indian Hills Elementary PTA, liked to hike and bake, and most of all loved to spend time with her children and Doug. Torii's infectious zeal for life influenced everyone she knew. Torii returned into the loving arms of her dear mother on November 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Teusher, her precious children, Emily, Henry, Ruth, Edward, Dorothy, and Charles; as well as by her father and stepmother, Gilbert and Heather Warner; siblings, China (Roy) Long, Gary Warner, Robert Warner, and Dennis (Taryn) Warner. Torii will be greatly missed by those whose lives she made brighter every day. Private services will be held. There will be a live broadcast starting at 11 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020. To view the services, click on this link. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40802 Burial will be in the Geneva Cemetery.
