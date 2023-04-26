Tedrow William Glenn Tedrow William Glenn Tedrow, 52, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
William was born in Erlangen, West Germany on December 23, 1970, the son of Virgil Glenn Tedrow Sr. and Norma Jean Snyder.
As a young boy, Bill lived with his family in Leesville, Louisiana. The family then moved to Blackfoot, where Bill grew up and attended schools. He graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1990.
He worked at Dawn Enterprises.
In his youth, he enjoyed playing the saxophone in his high school band. He took Drama classes and had some lead roles in plays. He participated in Boy Scouts. He always loved to read a lot. He enjoyed Star Trek and music. He loved movies and he was a prankster.
Bill is survived by his mother, Norma Snyder; siblings Roy (Sheri) Snyder, Cora Snyder and Debbie Ramirez; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Michael Tedrow and Virgil Tedrow.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in Grove City Cemetery.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.