Avis Taysom Taysom Avis Miriam Grenfell Taysom, 105, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at 3:00am. She was born January 6, 1915 in Hillsboro, Oregon to John and Cecile Grenfell. At home Avis joined one sister Irene. They were two years apart and great friends for life. She was raised and attended school in Bellevue, Idaho. In high school Avis was a star basketball player. After high school Avis attended Walla Walla College in Washington and later graduated as a registered nurse from Pocatello General Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. While working at the hospital in Pocatello Avis met Eli Taysom as she was tending to his mother. After she abruptly kicked him out of the hospital for visiting afterhours, he knew she would be his wife. She agreed to a date and they were married in 1937 in Reno, Nevada. It was in Reno 2 years later in 1939 that their first child, a son, Wayne Taysom was born. Eight years later in 1948 a daughter, Elaine, joined the family. While in Reno Avis worked as a nurse for 15 years. In 1954 Avis moved back to Idaho with her husband Eli and their 2 children. At that time, she worked with Eli in the Construction business also owing and running a sawmill for the next 8 years. After the sawmill sold, she reentered the nursing field for the next 25 years. Avis retired Director of Nursing at the Bannock Memorial Hospital in 1987. Eli passed away in 1989. After retirement Avis returned to spending all her spare time at her lifelong passion, FISHING! Being an avid fisher woman Avis traveled with her son Wayne and his family to Kodiak, Alaska to fish for Salmon and Halibut. She also enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. Avis has fished numerous lakes and rivers in Idaho and continued fishing into her well after turning 100. It is a well-known fact and has been said often "Avis would be an Angel on Earth if it wasn't for fishing"! She also enjoyed travel and expanded her horizons to include a trip to tour Russia with several of her lady friends. Later in life Avis took up painting and quickly became a noteworthy artist sharing some of her prized paintings with those she loved. Avis was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She leaves behind her son Wayne (Pam) Taysom, Pocatello, and daughter Elaine (Larry) Holm, Kalispell, Montana. Along with Seven (7) Grandchildren Terry (Mary) Taysom, Pocatello, Tina Taysom, Pocatello, Buz (Shirley) Taysom, Pocatello, Jodi (Shelby) Vance, Chico, California, JaNae (Demetri) Panayi, Phoenix, Arizona, Dustin (Leslie) Michaelson Kuna, Idaho, Jared Michaelson, Boise, Idaho, 15 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. Also, several Nieces and Nephews. Avis was preceded in death by her Parents John and Cecile Grenfell, Sister Irene Hubsmith, Husband Eli Taysom, and Grandson Wade Taysom. The family would like to thank Elegant Assisted Living for the care, concern, and respect they have shown Avis. Also, a Special Thank You to Lisa and Jade. There will be a graveside service on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 2:30pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. (Section 30 West, Row 10) PLEASE WEAR A MASK. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+1
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Mobile Home Spaces
Moving Transportation Services
Yard Garage Sales