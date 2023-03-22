John W. Tatham

John Tatham W. Tatham 67, passed away on March 19, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. To leave a condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com

