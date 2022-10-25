Robert (Bob) Tarbet Max Tarbet Robert (Bob) Max Tarbet December 25, 1934 Burley, ID - September 12, 2022 Boise, ID A quiet, thoughtful and caring Man who put his Family and Friends, ahead of his own needs. Last year, I asked my Dad what he wanted for Christmas. With little hesitation Dad responded with two words, "more time". I will never forget those two words. Christmas will never be the same. Dad worked for Bannock Paving while in Pocatello. A memorial page can be found at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Graveside services will be at the Veterans Cemetery, Eagle, ID November 4 at 1:00 pm sharp. A reception will follow at 2:30 pm at the Bowman's Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay - Garden City, ID 83714, 208-853-3131.
