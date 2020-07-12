Kelly Talbot Talbot Kelly Talbot, 68, of Pocatello, passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 8, 2020. A private family service will be held. A recording of the service will be posted to the Wilks Funeral Home website. A public visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. The family asks that anyone attending please wear a mask. Due to COVID restrictions, the amount of people that can be in the funeral home at once will be limited. Please be prepared to wait outside if needed. For full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Local police investigating road rage incident involving firearm
- Idaho sets daily record with 479 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Local man arrested after attacking vehicle with baseball bat
- Pocatello partners with land trust on Portneuf River Vision, forges ahead with projects
- Deputy rescues black bear locked inside truck
- Pocatello, Idaho Falls make top five among best post-coronavirus cities in U.S. West
- June saw unusual snowstorms, but officials expect above normal temps in the months ahead
- Pocatello police looking for information about theft suspect
- Daybell and Vallow to appear in person, despite Supreme Court order
- DA: Police justified in killing armed, fleeing man
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Car
Help Wanted
Car