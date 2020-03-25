June Tademy Ann Tademy June Ann Tademy of Pocatello, Idaho went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. June was born on June 22, 1938 in Pocatello, Idaho to Wilbert and Luella Tademy. She was a graduate of Pocatello Senior High School. She married Robert (Bobby) Fails on April 2, 1957 in Pocatello, Idaho. Randy Fails was the couple's only child. June and Bobby divorced years later. For many years, June resided in Los Angeles, California where she was employed by Coldwell Banker as a property manager. She retired from Coldwell in 2003. Gardening, working crossword puzzles, latch working, playing golf, dancing and cooking were a few of the things June enjoyed doing. She loved life and spending time with family and friends! June is preceded in death by her son, Randy; her parents, Wilbert and Luella; her brother, Curtis and her sisters, Jacqueline and Mary Ella. June is survived by her siblings Wilbert , Jr. (Dee), Charles, Tedy (Ted), Henri (Skip), Ranee, Sheri, Jean, Nellie (Nettie), Lynda, Beverly, Penny, Desiree and a host of nephews and nieces, namely her beloved Taryl. June was an active member of Seasoned by Grace Fellowship Church in Pocatello. She was extremely fond of her Church family. Condolences may be sent to the Tademy family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com 208-238-8000.
