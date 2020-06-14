Georgia Tacker Mae Tacker Georgia M. Tacker, 99, Pocatello, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Elegant Residential Living, due to her age. Georgia was born March 14,1921 in Hooker, Oklahoma to Martin and Stella Roberts. Her very early years were spent in Oklahoma and Texas, then moving to the Bakersfield, CA area. Graduated from Beardsley HS in Bakersfield. Georgia worked in the bakeries at Albertsons, Smith"s, and Safeway. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter and crocheted hundreds of afghans. Member of TOPS, Eastern Star and the Retail Clerks Union. She worked at Fargo's, LeVines and Idaho Dpt stores. Married to Paul L. Spencer, March 14, 1941 to 1972 when Paul passed away. On Sept.9, 1974 she married Griffard Tacker until Griff passed away March 5, 1999. Preceded in death by one brother, Herbert (Mona) Roberts, 3 sisters: Virginia (Ted) Alfter, Ora (Ernie) McDonald, and Juanita Roberts and one daughter Barbara M. Arkoosh. She is survived by her daughter Linda J. Hales, three grandchildren: Amy (Scott) Luekenga, Wade Hales and Rachel Arkoosh. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place with graveside services for Georgia, Saturday, June 27, 11:00 am, at Restlawn Cemetery, Pocatello, Idaho. Interment services will also be held for Griffard Tacker. The family sends heartfelt love and appreciation to Elegant Residential Living management and staff and Encompass Home and Hospice for the loving care provided our mother and grandmother. Our "little mama" will be truly missed by many people who were her friends and family. Cards and condolences may be sent to Downard Funeral Home.
