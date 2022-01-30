Charles Sward Jr. Arthur "Chet" Sward Jr. Charles "Chet" Arthur Sward Jr., 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022, at his home from COPD. He was surrounded by love and a family that selflessly gave to him all they could. He was under the compassionate care of his family, of people who left an indelible mark on his heart from One Source Hospice, as well as his aide and friend from 24/7 Idaho Home Care. Chet was born November 10, 1943, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Charles Arthur Sward Sr. and La Rae Heyrend Sward. Chet was preceded in death by his parents. Chet grew up living on Mink Creek. He graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University. On June 8, 1962, he married Mary Ann Wise. Chet worked for the Pocatello Fire Department and retired as Captain after 25 years of service. Chet also worked as a State Building Inspector and owned his own Home Inspection business. Chet and Ann moved to Rockford, Idaho, and then eventually settled in Idaho Falls. Chet was one of a kind. He was knowledgeable on most every subject, and it was rare when he did not have advice on how to fix something. He often joked that he was a "vast cesspool of useless information." He was funny and loved to share his quick wit and a laugh with people. People who knew Chet became fast friends. When his friend became ill with Muscular Dystrophy, Chet became the regional coordinator and fund raiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and organized many Telethons in assistance to help with research. He was always open to learning, changing and improving. He loved his brother and their relationship was a witness on how to do things right. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and time spent on the beach in Maui. Chet is survived by his loving wife, Ann Sward of Idaho Falls; daughter, Cherie Sward (formerly Boise) who moved in with Chet and Ann to provide care, love and hope; son, Charles Brian Sward of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Chris) Lemon of Idaho Falls; brother, Norman (Sunny) Sward of Pocatello; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Chet was determined to keep his family safe from Covid, and would love to know that they waited for a time and place when gathering together was wise. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local fire department or consider donating blood. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
