Lorita Swanson Sharlene Swanson Lorita Sharlene Bolingbroke Swanson, 84, passed away after an extended illness on February 1, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Lorita was born in Pocatello on September 25, 1938, to John Henry and Lois Bardina Davis Bolingbroke. Lorita grew up on the family farm in Arbon Valley. She attended school in Arbon until the 8th grade, then attended American Falls High School, graduating in 1956. She married Vernon (Vern) Haggard Permann in August 1956. They resided on the Permann family farm in Arbon and then moved to Pocatello. They had three children - John, Joni, and Vaun. Lorita and Vern separated in 1975 and later divorced. In November of 1988, Lorita married Stanley (Stan) Swanson. Lorita is survived by her daughter Joni (Mike) Petersen, son Vaun (Beatriz) Permann; five grandchildren, Michael Permann, Austin Petersen, Evan Petersen, Dylan Petersen, and Ava Petersen, four stepchildren; Lindy Jo Greene, Kellie (Will) Sharp, Levi (Chrissie) Swanson, and Tom Swanson, along with many step-grandchildren; sister Janet (Leslie) Hayball, nephews Troy (Terri) Hayball and Robert Hayball. Lorita was preceded in death by her parents, son John Permann and husband Stan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society or the Parkinson's Foundation. Services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mink Creek Ward building at 8200 West Portneuf Road, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, with a viewing one hour prior. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
