Karen Swallow Lynn Swallow died Thursday morning 1/23/2020 at her home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on 8/14/1936 to Conrad and Rea Goodenough. She attended Schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University. She married Ron Swallow on 6/06/1959 in Pocatello, Idaho, just short of 61 years of marriage. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on March 31, 1982. Karen enjoyed the many years of traveling with her husband and also traveled across the United States and Canada in their motor home. She liked spending as much time as she could with her family and friends. She was grateful for the many friendships she developed throughout her life. Karen spent most of her time at home taking care of their handicapped daughter and family. She made sure her daughter was getting proper care and training. Karen volunteered her time to help the disabled. Karen and her husband spent many years of retirement in Sun Lakes, Arizona, where they established many friendships. Karen is survived by her husband, Ron Swallow of Sun Lakes, AZ; daughter, Cheri McDonald and husband Pat of Thousand Oaks, CA; son, Greg Swallow and wife Martha of Camarillo, CA; daughter, Lori Swallow of Maricopa , AZ; and brother, Gerald Goodenough and wife Sue of Dewey, AZ. Karen is blessed with 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother and one sister. A memorial graveside service and burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. A date and time will be announced later. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500