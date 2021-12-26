Becky Sudweeks LeAnn Sudweeks Becky LeAnn (Hansen) Sudweeks (55), passed away on December 22, 2021, after a 22 month battle with cancer. She was born on February 3, 1966, in Rexburg, ID to Keith and LeAnn Hansen. Becky married her high school sweetheart, Daren, in the Idaho Falls Temple in May of 1987. Becky was active in Cub Scouts, Wood Badge, and a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to cook, play board games, and go shopping at her favorite stores. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Mother, LeAnn Bottles, Step-Father, Butch Bottles, and Step-Mother, Carol Hansen. Becky is survived by her Husband, Daren Sudweeks, Father, Keith Hansen, and Sister, Jody Hansen-White. Her five children Amanda, Tim, Melissa, Steven, and Michael, and her grandchildren Bentley, Gage, Jackson, and Saphira. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8200 West Portneuf Road, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Webcasting of the service will be available. Viewings will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at any Idaho Central Credit Union to the Becky Sudweeks Memorial Fund. If out of state, donations can be sent to Colonial Chapel. To watch Becky's service online or to leave memories or condolences with the family please visit her tribute page at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.