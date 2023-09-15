Gerald Sturges Sturges Gerald Sturges, Jr., age 55 years, died July 31, 2023, at his home in Downey, Idaho. Gerald was born August 28, 1967, to Gerald Sturges, Sr. and Sandra Sturges Schmidt in Pocatello, Idaho. Gerald began his masonry career with his brother, Kim Wilding, at the age of 18 years and was able to travel the world doing refractory bricklaying, which he loved until last years.
Gerald had a deep passion and love for his cars, pickups, and Harley Davidson motorcycles including the upgrades and gadgets he put on them to customize each of them. That same passion was seen with his traveling. Gerald was so happy that he was able to take his daughter, Heather, to Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park this summer and learn and explore together.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Heather Marie Sturges, who was his world. Brothers: Russ Sturges, Kim Wilding, and Neil Wilding; Sisters: Jeri Sturges, Pam Criddle, and Tara (Ray) Musall. Nephews: TJ Harshbarger and Tony Criddle; Nieces: Tiffany Hawley, Mandy Valentine, Holly Barlow, and Kaitlyn Zahorik; Great Nieces and Nephews: Tyler, Tanner, and Trenton Hawley, Brandon Harshbarger, Zeke and Izaac Valentine, Madison Criddle, and Daylen and Timber Pingel. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Clark Criddle, and his Great Nephew, John Harlo Criddle.
Celebration of Life will be held September 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the American Legion, 178 East Center, Downey, Idaho. Gerry's Last Ride will be held at 11:00 a.m., beginning at the American Legion and continuing to the Wagon Wheel in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, Grace Lounge in Grace, Idaho, Tattles Bar and Grill in Preston, Idaho, Viking Leather in Dayton, Idaho, Hubcap Bar in Malad, Idaho, and ending at the American Legion in Downey for a Potluck Dinner.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to assist with final expenses.
