Gerald Sturges

Gerald Sturges Sturges Gerald Sturges, Jr., age 55 years, died July 31, 2023, at his home in Downey, Idaho. Gerald was born August 28, 1967, to Gerald Sturges, Sr. and Sandra Sturges Schmidt in Pocatello, Idaho. Gerald began his masonry career with his brother, Kim Wilding, at the age of 18 years and was able to travel the world doing refractory bricklaying, which he loved until last years.

Gerald had a deep passion and love for his cars, pickups, and Harley Davidson motorcycles including the upgrades and gadgets he put on them to customize each of them. That same passion was seen with his traveling. Gerald was so happy that he was able to take his daughter, Heather, to Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park this summer and learn and explore together.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.