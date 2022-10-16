Bonnie Stumpp June Stumpp Bonnie June Stumpp passed away on October 8, 2022. A viewing will be held on October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Smoot, Wyoming, located at 3166 State HWY 241, Smoot, WY 83126. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Afton City Cemetery at 1199 Madison Road, Afton, WY 83110. To read a full obituary or share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com

