Joyce Stroschein Stroschein Joyce Stroschein, 60, passed away gently and peacefully surrounded by family on August 7, 2020. The cause of her death was brain cancer. Joyce was born to Billy and Darlene (Hunter) Williams on February 26, 1960 in San Francisco. She lived in Sacramento until the family moved to Pocatello where they owned and operated the A&W Drive-In on Garret Way. Working there with her parents and siblings, she developed a strong work ethic that carried her throughout life. She attended Alameda Jr. High, but when her father died suddenly in 1975, the family relocated to Dangerfield, TX where she graduated from Dangerfield High School in 1978. After high school, she moved back to Pocatello and began studying at Idaho State University. It was at this time when she met her future husband, James Stroschein, through a mutual friend, Julie McKnight, in their freshman chemistry class. They married five years later on June 4, 1983, and their chemistry continued for 37 years. They supported each other through their remaining college years, first James at the U of I, and then Joyce at ISU where she completed her degree in accounting information systems in 1988 and obtained her license as a certified public accountant in 1990. Joyce began her accounting career in Pocatello as an associate with the firm formerly known as Jones Yost & Hatt until 1992. After the birth of her first son, Gary, Joyce transitioned to a solo practice providing tax and accounting services to individuals and businesses. During this time, she also contracted with the City of Pocatello to help maintain government audit requirements. Eventually, she joined the Finance Department of the City of Pocatello full-time and would have an 18-year career with the City. She held several positions within the Department before serving as the Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer from 2014 to 2019. One of her proudest accomplishments in her tenure was helping the City receive, for 14-years in a row, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting through her preparation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. An award issued by the GFOA that recognizes government entities for detailed and transparent financial reporting. She will be remembered lovingly as a selfless individual who always prioritized the needs of her family and community. Naturally, she led a life of volunteerism which often took the form of accounting services to many organizations in the Pocatello Community including the Family Service Alliance, Pocatello Development Authority (Treasurer), Holy Spirit Catholic Community, and Troop 315 of the Boy Scouts of America. She served as a religious education teacher, a den mother and cub master with the cub scouts, and even coached T-ball one summer (a job well outside her comfort zone but another reminder that she would do anything for her kids). Joyce also found the time to enjoy several hobbies and crafts over her life including macrame, tole painting, making greeting cards, cake-baking, leather work, and her favorite pastime, reading on her Kindle. Joyce is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, James and her children Gary (his fiancee Jordan) and Carl. She is also survived by her siblings Debbie (Neil) McGuiness, Billy (Marta) Williams, Gerald (Paula) Williams, and Colleen (Bob) Cable, along with several nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly. To her friends and co-workers, please know she cherished those relationships loved you all so dearly. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 14 at 11 am at Mountain View Cemetery section 25 East. For those who can not be in attendance at the cemetery, the graveside service can be viewed on-line at https://my.gather.app/remember/joyce-stroschein In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society and/or the Family Service Alliance of Pocatello in celebration of her life.
