Celia Strawn Louise Strawn Celia (Sally) Louise Strawn passed peacefully at her home on September 4, 2023 surrounded by family and friends following a prolonged illness. She was 82 years old.
Sally was born in Boise, Idaho on December 12, 1940. The oldest of three sisters, Sally enjoyed riding her mare "Midget" through the fields surrounding the Boise airport. Upon graduation from Boise High School, Sally attended the University of Idaho, earning her degree in elementary education, and gaining lifelong friends as a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
Sally and her former spouse, Robert Rowland raised two children, in Pocatello, where she taught elementary education from 1976 to 2002. Starting at Emerson Elementary, she soon moved to Chubbuck Elementary, where she taught for the majority of her career. She was admired and loved by her staff and remained close friends with many until her passing. Sally excelled at teaching. Her exceptional efforts earned her Teacher of the Year at Chubbuck and recognition at the district level for the outstanding impact she made on young learners. Even years into retirement, she was frequently stopped by former students who often thanked her for generosity, kindness, and teaching.
Sally was an amazing gardener and cook, and highly skilled knitter and embroiderer. Her true talents however were in quilt making. As a member of the Blackfoot Quilt Guild, Sally made beautiful quilts and established cherished friendships. Her quilts are true works of art, often earning "Best of Show" in competition. She embraced quilting and the quilting community, creating quilts for grandchildren, friends, charity and veterans.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Celia Strawn and sister Linda Bernard. She is survived by her youngest sister, Jane Tiedemann, daughter Elizabeth Ann Rowland, son Andrew [Jennifer] Rowland, grandchildren Benjamin [Carmen] Rowland, and Katherine Rowland.
The family wishes to thank J'neane Smith, Ann Faulkner, Lorraine Troescher, her former Chubbuck Elementary staff, and countless other friends who provided comfort and care during her extended illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to establish the Sally Strawn Education Memorial Fund to assist Pocatello-area elementary students in need of basic clothing and school supplies. Donations may be made to the Sally Strawn Education Memorial Fund at Idaho Central Credit Union.
A memorial service for Sally will be held in the spring. Notification on the event will be provided to family and friends prior to her remembrance. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com
