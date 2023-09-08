Celia LouiseStrawn

Celia Strawn Louise Strawn Celia (Sally) Louise Strawn passed peacefully at her home on September 4, 2023 surrounded by family and friends following a prolonged illness. She was 82 years old.

Sally was born in Boise, Idaho on December 12, 1940. The oldest of three sisters, Sally enjoyed riding her mare "Midget" through the fields surrounding the Boise airport. Upon graduation from Boise High School, Sally attended the University of Idaho, earning her degree in elementary education, and gaining lifelong friends as a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

