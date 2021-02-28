Michael J. (Mike) Stratton Stratton On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Mike Stratton, Age 77, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism in Vancouver, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to R. Wendell Stratton and Margaret Stratton who later raised him and his sisters in Pocatello, ID. Mike attended Poky High School graduating in 1961. He loved to play baseball and basketball and his skills in both sports earned him college scholarships. After a try or two at academic life he decided to enlist in the U.S. Air Force and served as a radar operator at Berlin Tempelhof airport from 1963 to 1966. The Berlin Braves Air Force baseball team recruited him and he got to see a lot of Europe. Back in civilian life he turned to resort work in Jackson Hole WY which allowed him to also spend time fishing. Then came a winter seasonal job at a hotel in the British Virgin Islands where he met his future wife, Christa, who had worked there a few years already. They were married in 1969 and settled in Pocatello until Mike earned his BA in education at Idaho State University in 1972. Mike taught physical education at the Mountain Home AFB Junior High School for a few years then changed careers in 1977 going to work for the Post Office in Mountain Home as a mail carrier. Winters in Idaho can be harsh, especially on a walking route, so he transferred to the Vancouver WA Post Office in 1986 retiring at the end of 2004. Mike loved anything that involved nature and the outdoors, observing wildlife, fishing, hunting pheasants, also camping and playing softball. He and Christa traveled much during their working years but after retirement Mike started on his bucket list: New Zealand , Costa Rica, China, The Galapagos, Australia, Africa and much of Europe. He picked the destinations and Christa worked out the details. There were longer winter stays in Surprise, AZ or Palm Springs where he discovered Pickleball. Weather permitting he also hiked the many trails of OR and WA with a loyal group of friends. Mike was easy going and kind, and he loved a good laugh. To say that we will miss him is an understatement. Mike is survived by his wife, Christa, Sisters Sue Short of Pocatello, Barbara (Tom) Peters of Eureka, CA, Debbie (Ted) Flandro, American Falls, nieces Jenny Petersen, Boise , Erika Petersen, Herriman, UT, and great-niece, Kaitlin Chacon, Pocatello. There will be a private family gathering in Idaho at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation in Mike's memory, please pick a charity of your choice. Please share a memory at www.columbian.com/obits.
