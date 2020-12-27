Cyril Stowell Kay Stowell In the early hours of December 21, 2020, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Cyril Kay Stowell, "Kay," passed away in his home at the age of 97 of natural causes. Born on the cusp of the Great Depression in Rigby, Idaho on Nov. 10, 1923, Kay learned to work hard, delivering milk for his father's dairy as a young boy and hauling hay and potatoes for local farms as a young man. According to his late wife of seventy-three years, Amy Avery, "If he [wasn't] busy, he [was] frustrated." His work ethic was unparalleled. Even in his last year of life, he could be seen in his yard on his hands and knees planting and harvesting the crops from his garden. As an aviator in the Army Air Corp, Kay served in Italy as a C-47 carrier transport pilot at the height of WWII. His missions ranged from dropping British paratroopers above Southern France to delivering much-needed supplies to Northern Italian partisan groups. In the years after the war, Kay was an industrial firefighter, at the Atomic Energy Commission, Arco, ID and Thiokol (ATK) Utah. When he wasn't on-duty as a firefighter, Kay worked as the Captain of an aviation transportation company in the Utah Air National Guard, flying training and routine maintenance flights. His entire life, it seems, was filled with service to his country and his fellow soldiers. Kay served as a longtime member o the Combined Veteran's Honor Guard until the age of 95. He gave the final salute at the graveside of countless veterans. Kay was also a longtime tour guide at the Hill Aerospace Museum, giving his last tour at the age of 96—the last of the WWII veterans to volunteer. In the years of retirement, Kay and his wife Amy served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one in Leeds, England: the other in the Washington D.C. Temple. Following their missions, they spent many years serving in the Ogden Temple. In one final flight, Kay returned to the skies to finally see his beloved wife and many long-passed family members. He is survived by his children Saundra (Lynn) Call, Lorin (Barbara) Stowell, and Lana (Randy) Mathis, 15 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Vee Stowell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy, 4 brothers and sisters, a son-in-law, Ronald L. Simmons, and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 am at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, 600 E. 2850 N. North Ogden, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veteran's Honor Guard. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 5-7 pm at Myers Mortuary in Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd. Memorial donations may be made to the Hill Aerospace Museum 7961 Wardleigh Rd. HAFB, UT 84056. Special thanks to Encompass Hospice. You may view a live-stream of the services on Kay's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com .
Trending Today
Articles
- Missing Idaho family found safe
- Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho
- Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages
- Police: Man, woman arrested for robbery that left Pocatello homeowner injured
- Car driven by teen crashes into Highland High School
- Blackfoot man charged with stalking, other felonies for Pocatello incidents
- Idaho ranks among top in the nation for Christmas spirit
- Pocatello firefighters save family's home from fire on Christmas Day
- Two dead in Fort Hall crash that shut down highway for three hours
- Masking in America
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Construction Contractors
Legal Services
Painting