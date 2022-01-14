Jennifer Storms A Storms Jennifer Ann Storms, 57, of Menan and Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, January 7, 2022 surrounded by family. Jennifer (Jeni) was born March 1, 1964 to Joseph H. Bauer and Glenda Bauer in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Jennifer grew up in Idaho Falls where she attended Holy Rosary Catholic School and Clair E. Gale Jr. High School before graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1982. Following graduation, she attended Utah State University between downhill skiing, golfing, and meeting the love of her life and lifetime companion of 32 years, Brian Storms. They were married on August 18, 1989 at First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. The tiny family moved to Pocatello in 1990 to finish school. The Gate City agreed with them and they stayed long enough to raise the boys and make some fast friends. Jeni and Brian moved to Menan in 2007 and started a new chapter of their lives. Jeni was an outdoors fanatic and would withstand anything to be out with her boys. Jeni is survived by her husband Brian; Sons Jason, Randall (Kelley) of Richland, Washington; brother Joe Bauer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sister Jill Villarreal (Rudy) of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren Kennedy Storms, and Braxton Storms. She is preceded in death by her parents. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Buck-Murphy Funeral Home, 825 E 17th St, Idaho Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Jennifer Storms to advance cancer research at Huntsman's Cancer Institute at the following link: https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/30815/donate/1 Additional cancer research contributions at Texas Tech University can be made by contacting Rob Bright (Longtime friend) as donation link is currently in process. Services are under the direction of Buck-Murphy Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to the family online at https://www.buckmurphy.com/
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.