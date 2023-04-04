Donald Thomas Stinger

Donald Stinger Thomas Stinger Donald Thomas Stinger, 91, passed away on March 30, 2023. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 5-7 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, ID 83202. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at the Arimo Cemetery. For the full obituary, please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com

