Gloria Stieger Stieger Ms. Gloria Maureen Stieger, at age 67, passed away Thursday morning, November 17th 2022, reuniting with her parents and sister (Elizabeth). Her joyous reunion with our Lord Jesus Christ has arrived. Sixth of 10 children, Gloria was born December 16th, 1954 in Rexburg, Idaho. Her parents, Bryce Hacking, whom was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, as well as a skilled carpenter, & Elizabeth (Betty) Totten Hacking, a nurse in the US Army, raised Gloria and family in Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1973. She studied electronics in the Applied Technology program at Idaho State University, which led to a career working at AMI Semiconductors, working her way to top positions designing microchips. Gloria was a very devoted Catholic, teaching CCD, a member of the council of Catholic Women, and attended and graduated Loyola University. After graduating, she set out to accomplish several goals in her community. She established an 80+ ministry, she visited the sick and homebound, she is a founding member of the Lazarus Funeral Ministry, and she contributed to the Holy Spirit Community in countless ways. Her faith was constant and deep. Her love for others was so big; without exception, she was always there for friends and family, often inviting others into her home for various lengths of time. Her home was always a warm welcoming safe place for anyone in need. No matter the time of day or day of year, Gloria never met a stranger, and everyone was welcomed as family. With open arms she would always accepted anyone into her life and made sure they knew they were loved. Gloria is survived by eight siblings; sisters Mary Burke, Barbara (Larry) Spence, Loretta (Randy) Jordan, and Patricia (Brian) Quenten, and brothers Michael (Connie) Hacking, Phillip Hacking, Melvin Hacking, and Charles Hacking. her three children, Travis and Emily Stieger, Larry Stieger, Elizabeth (Betsy) and Shawn Collins, and six grand children, Cary Collins, Mahryeon Stieger, Madilynn Colins, Ashton Stieger, Corban Stieger, Braxton Stieger. Gloria was also an honorary mother, grandmother, and supporter to the many friends her children brought home through the years, and cherished them as her own. Gloria is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Hacking. We invite you to celebrate Gloria with a rosary service at 4:00 pm with a viewing to follow at 4:30 on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Gloria's service will be held at the following day Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022. Events will held at St. Joseph's Chapel located at 439, N Hayes, Pocatello Id. May god bless you and hold you in his ever loving arms. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
