Carole Stevens Dianne Stevens Carole Stevens, 75, of Kuna passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3305 W Kuna Rd in Kuna. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
