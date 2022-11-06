Richard Stephenson Conrad Stephenson This world lost a great man, patriot, Marine, veteran, brother, father, and friend when Richard Conrad Stephenson, 40, died in his home of cardiac arrest October 31, 2022. Conrad was born June 5, 1982 to Richard Craig Stephenson and Darlene (DeDe) Muriel Zaragoza. He was the pride and joy of his family as the first and oldest child, the only son and brother, and the first grandchild and nephew on both sides of the family. Conrad was an Inkom boy through and through. He took pride in being a Marsh Valley Eagle, graduating from Marsh Valley High School in 2000. His competitive nature helped him succeed in numerous sports growing up, including BMX racing, wrestling, baseball, and football. Conrad had that je ne sais quoi that made everyone love and adore him. He was funny, kind, generous, outgoing, and supportive, with a heart full of love. In 2003, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served three tours in Fallujah as an infantry machine gunner. He was part of an exclusive team hand selected to guard the Colonel, earning the rank of Sergeant before taking on a new role as a Personal Protection Specialist for Blackwater Worldwide, which later became Triple Canopy, Inc., providing protective services for high level U.S. officials, foreign leaders, and diplomatic facilities in support of the U.S. Baghdad mission. Conrad loved traveling and seeing the world, death metal, concerts, "a cocktail after work", gambling, golfing, yard work, his ponytail, camping, barbecues, game night, garage time, parties, Christmas (real tree required), and most of all spending time with his people. His greatest accomplishment and source of pride was being a family man and a daddy to his girls. He is survived by the love of his life, Rachel Rhoades, and their three daughters, Kennedy Lane, Vivian Grace, and Kalli J.; his parents, DeDe & Steve Gibbs and Craig & Julie Stephenson; sisters, Colleen Stephenson and Katie Chikonde; brothers-in-law, Ryan Hollenbeck and Billy Rhoades; nephews, Connor and Cannon Hollenbeck and Tannen Rhoades; mother-in-law Alane Whiting, and many beloved step-siblings, nieces/nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends, and Marine Corps brothers. Services will be held Friday, November 11 at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho. Military rites will be performed at 4:30pm MST at the Memorial Park monument directly across Fremont Avenue, followed by a memorial service and celebration of life. Friends may share a memory at www.pocatellofuneral.com
