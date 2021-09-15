Joyce Stephenson Stephenson Joyce C Stephenson, 82, died peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Pocatello, Idaho. Born January 10, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho, she was the second of four children of Herman J. Helmandollar and Wilma C. Carlson. She attended school in Inkom and graduated from Marsh Valley High School in Arimo, Idaho. She married Richard D. Stephenson in 1958, and the wedding was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS Temple in 1959. Joyce and Rich moved to Inkom in 1960, where they have lived since that time. Rich worked at the cement plant while Joyce was an "Avon Lady" for many, many years, which she excelled at. They were extremely active in the LDS church, where they both served many positions. They especially loved working with youth. Many nights were spent around the kitchen table, laughing, loving and dispensing advice to young people dealing with life's problems. Joyce was involved with the Marsh Valley Junior Miss Program for many years, serving as the Chairman. She loved working with the girls and other volunteers. It kept her young at heart. Joyce was a gifted pianist. She played the piano and organ for church meetings, funerals, weddings, etc. She loved music. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke. She loved to can, make candy, and bake pies. She was a great cook and was famous for her divinity and pie crusts. They were the best! Joyce loved her life and especially her friends and family. She was a great mother and grandmother and will truly be missed. Joyce is survived by her children, Craig and Julie Stephenson, Blackfoot; Debbie and Phil Nickel, Inkom; Leslie and Tom Foltz, Pocatello; Kristin and Mike Jones, Pocatello, a brother, Ron and Jackie Helmandollar, Pocatello, a sister, Sue and Dave Wright, Inkom, brother-in-law Gino Colaianni - Meridian; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, relatives, good friends and neighbors. She is proceeded in death by her husband Richard, a brother Kim (K.C.) and her parents. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck, Idaho 83202. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the LDS Rapid Creek Ward Chapel, 973 N Rapid Creek Rd. Inkom , ID 83245 at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am, prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at the Inkom, Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
