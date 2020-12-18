Charles Steely Steely Charles "Chuck" Steely, 89, of Pocatello passed away on Friday December 11th, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho with his family by his side. Chuck was born on July 13, 1931 in Jenks, Oklahoma to the late Ancil E and Hattie Mae (Chloe) Steely. Grandpa as we always referred to him as, was the youngest of 7 children. Grandpa attended Jenks Elementary, Junior High and High School. Grandpa enlisted in the Marines in Sept 1947 during the Korean War and was medically discharged in October of 1951. Grandpa received 2 medals one for Good Conduct and one for Expert Rifle. Two weeks after returning home, Grandpa started his long-life career with Union Pacific Railroad, where he was also a part of the Junior Old Timers Club and held the position of Secretary Treasurer, he had many articles in the Newspaper about him on this. Grandpa retired once and then returned to work in 1995 for Amtrak out of Salt Lake City until his final Retirement date in December 1997. Grandpa was married to Joanna in 1949 and was later divorced, but was blessed with 3 boys Greg Steely, Ron Steely and Kim Steely. Grandpa also received his pilot's license during this time. Grandpa became an Elk in 1964 and was Elk of the year from 1985-1986, he was still an active member. That is where the love story begins, Grandpa met the love of his life Madeline "Sammie" Steely where she was bartending at the time. She was a little hesitant to go out with him as she was thinking he might have been a little too old for her. But thank goodness Mom came to her senses and Married Grandpa on November 23, 1994. Grandpa stepped right in and became a dad to her 5 children Kerri, Jerry (Todd), Angela, Laurie, and Jennifer. Throughout his life, Grandpa enjoyed riding motorcycle, flying Airplanes, boating, camping, and fishing. Grandpa and Mom traveled during the winter months to California and Arizona. They really enjoyed their retirement life together where they would play Pan (Card game) at the Elks Lodge, and golf weekly together and with friends. Grandpa is preceded in death by his Soul Mate, and Love of his Life Madeline "Sammie" Steely, his two son's Greg Steely and Ron Steely, Son Jerry "Todd" Peterson, Daughter Angela Faulkner, son in Law Bobby Faulkner, his Parents Ancil and Hattie Mae (Chloe Carver) Steely, 3 Sisters Emma Uneva "Neva" Murphree, Ruby Griffin, Flora Fisher, 3 brothers Robert Steely, Roy Steely, Thomas Steely, and 3 great grandchildren Tryce and Gabriel Medrano, and Tandyn Kinney. Grandpa is Survived by his Daughters, Kerri Snell of Pocatello, Laurie Fuger (Freddie) of Chubbuck, and Jennifer Lott (Gene Burkett) of Kuna and his son Kim (Lanita) Steely of Montpelier, 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Grandpa did not want a funeral service; however, a Military Service at Mountain View Cemetery will happen in the Springtime. If you would like to be updated on date and time, please contact the family directly. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
