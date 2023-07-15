Cheryl Starr Newsome Starr Cheryl Newsom Starr, 59 of Pocatello, Idaho passed away on July 9, 2023.
She was born December 7, 1963, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Robert G. and Rita Newsom.
She married Johnny Ray Starr on Sept. 3, 1985. Together they raised two sons, Jacob and Allen. They later divorced.
She met James Robert Tea and built a life together until he passed away in 2010. She lost her oldest son, Jacob in 2012.
Cheryl grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho. She was a stay-at-home mom with the cleanest house around. She was always out tending to her flowers and garden.
She loved camping, fishing, hunting, and cranking up her music. She was active in Tang Soo Do which led to winning the state championship for women. She loved her pit bulls. They were always part of the family. She took great pride in her 1965 Impala.
Losing her oldest son took a toll on both her and Allen. She experienced a lot of pain and suffering but remained strong through it all. Being a wolf lover, the queen wolf finally is reunited and running free with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by both parents, a sister, both husbands and her oldest son.
She is survived by her son Allen Starr, her sister Deena Bechtel, brothers Robert Newsom, Jr., and Michael Newsom along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.