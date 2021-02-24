Gladys Stapleton P. Stapleton Gladys Pauline Stapleton, beautiful wife, mother, and daughter, passed away on February 16, 2021 at home in the care of her daughter and son-in-law after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She was 85. Gladys Pauline Crossley was born on May 4, 1934 in Grace, Idaho. She was preceded in death May 14th, 1995 by her Beloved Husband and soulmate, Leo Edward Stapleton. Gladys married her sweetheart on June 4, 1948 in Farmington, Utah. In later years of her life she was sealed to Leo in the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for eternity. She was also preceded in death by her Mother Edna Leatham, (stepfather) Owen Leatham, and Father Joseph Henry Crossley. Mom loved her family dearly. She strived to do all she could to provide a home that all of us were happy and secure. In our growing up years she cooked and baked every day and was there for us after school. She welcomed our friends to be part of those happy times. Our Mother and Father loved each other dearly and we will always appreciate how wonderful it was growing up in a home where such a relationship of love was felt through every high and low we experienced together. She was such a talented seamstress, sewing, quilting, painting, etc. She taught us as children how to do those things if we had the desire to learn and passed down some special abilities that were passed down to her from our dear Grandmother. She had a special love of collectible dolls and the one's she collected brought her a lot of joy." She was a talented cook and baker and spent countless years sharing those gifts with the restaurants that the brothers ran. She so much enjoyed that time and working with them and the patrons during those years. In her last 20 years of life, she came to live in Georgia with her Daughter, Patty, and Son in Law James(Andy). We enjoyed all that time together and shared some great memories of laughter and joy. She loved dogs and they brought us happiness as each one passed in and out of our lives over these years. Mom's special dogs were Sammy, Polly, Buffy, Barney, Rosie, and Hannah...at least that just to name a few. Her last 6 years were very difficult for her health wise when Alzheimer's entered her picture, but she pushed on and accepted anything that we could do to try to help make her life better. We were fortunate to have her living with us so that we could give her the care she needed and she never had to spend a day in a nursing home but God made the way for her to remain safe in our care. Mrs. Stapleton is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter; Edward Gene Stapleton and (wife)Vickie Fransen-Stapleton; David Lee Stapleton and (wife)Debbie Ebberts Stapleton; Daniel Ray Stapleton and (wife) Sheila Stapleton; Patricia Ann Smith and (husband) James A Smith. She is also survived by multiple grandchildren and great grand children. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Thursday Feb. 25, 2021 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association. _______
