Patricia Stanley May Stanley Patricia M. Stanley passed away on February 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Toronto, Canada and lived many places across the world as a spousal veteran, until settling in Pocatello, ID in 1970. She was preceded in death by her darling husband of seventy years, Owen H. Stanley and both children, Owen R. Stanley and Roy J. Stanley. She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will continue to hold her close to their hearts and appreciate the unconditional love and unwavering guidance she always provided. She served as a long term member for the Board of Directors at the Pocatello Library. Reading and literacy was a passion that she passed on to all. Many of her fondest memories were spent with her chosen family at the local Eastern Star chapter, in which she was involved for over 40 years. Services will be held Monday, March 2nd at 1pm in the Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
