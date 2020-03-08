Claudette Stanger "Sudsy" Stanger Sudsy passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Caring Hearts Assisted Living, in Pocatello Idaho, due to an extended illness. She was 81. A memorial service will be held for family and friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1875 Cottage Ave. Pocatello, ID. A full obituary can be seen at www.cornelisonfh.com
