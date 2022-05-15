Michael Standley J. Standley On May 9, 2022, Michael James Standley, left behind many who loved him dearly. Born March 29, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, to Charles T. Standley and Francis Tate Standley. Mike lived most of his adult life in Idaho. From his early years, it was the choices he made along with his motivation and determination that set the pattern for his successes in life. He graduated from Twin Fall High School in 1960 & ISU in 1966 with a B.S. education/social science, and subsequently earned a Master of Education degree in school administration from the University of Idaho. Starting his career in education Mike taught in Oregon for 2 years. In 1971 applying his master's degree he worked in the Office of Registration and Record as Assistant Director at ISU. He was promoted to the position of Director in 1992. From playing football in high school to being a referee in the Big Sky and WAC football conferences Mike loved a range of sports- Golfing, hunting, fishing, RVing & whitewater rafting including several trips down the middle fork of the Salmon River, the main Salmon River, the Green River in Utah, The Selway River, the Bruno River & the Owyhee River. He was inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame for his many years as a football official. He officiated high school wrestling from the early 70's through the 80's. Mike was an activity a minute guy. Retirement from the Director of the Office of Registration & Records was short lived. When an opportunity presented itself, Mike came out of retirement to become the director of Compliance at the ISU athletic department. He retired for the second time from ISU in 2008. A high school romance story for the ages, Mike loved Suzanne Threlkeld Standley, for over six decades. They have two sons and two daughters-in-law. Older son Shane Standley and wife Libby White Standley and younger son Casey Standley and wife Kathy Ringe Standley were the foundation for a tight knit family full of fun and adventure. Beloved grandchildren are Logan Standley and wife Kate Hinze Standley, Alexis Standley, Karlie Standley Braseth and her husband Sam Braseth and youngest grandson Quinton Standley loved adventures with Pops and Nana, AKA Mike, and Suzi. Noah Jack Standley born on March 7, 2022, made Michael and Suzanne great grandparents. Mike was a member of the ISU Alumni Association, the Fi Sigma Cappa alumni Association and a long-standing member of Trinity Episcopal church. Michael is survived by his wife Suzanne and brother Steven Standley plus kids, grandkids, and a great grandson. Mike was everyone's friend. The guy you could count on to be there when you needed someone. Humorous and extremely charming, his "sunshine personality" was a gift that defined him...a gift that is now woven into our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday May 21, 2022, at the Colonial Funeral Home 2005 South 4th avenue at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Mike's name to two organizations dear to his heart. The Trinity Episcopal Church at 248 North Arthur, Pocatello ID 83201 or the ISU Bengal Athletic Boosters, 921 South 8th Ave. Pocatello ID 83209. Please specify which organization. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
