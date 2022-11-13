Irvin Spraker Lamonte Spraker Irvin Lamonte Spraker, 88, was born October 6, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Louise and Ernest Spraker. He passed away November 6, 2022, due to complications from a recent fall. He was raised on the family farm in Tyhee, Idaho and appreciated all of the close ties he developed at an early age with his extended family in the area. He attended school in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School. Following graduation he served in the US Navy for 2 years as a signalman on a destroyer, leaving the Navy to complete college at Idaho State University. He returned to the Navy Flight Training Program, becoming a pilot flying Grumman S2F on and off carriers hunting for submarines. Irvin retired as a commander after serving 24 years. He then began a second career as a 6th grade teacher, working in both Idaho and Nevada, eventually retiring a second time. While these careers were different, both brought Irvin a great amount of joy, and he was able to affect the lives of many. Irvin met Ora Dearth in 1953 on a blind date in Boise, Idaho, and they were married on December 27, 1958. Together they had two sons, Jeff and Kevin. Along with raising his family, Irv enjoyed flying airplanes, skiing, gardening, raising animals, and motorcycles. Irv was preceded in death by his wife Ora, parents, brothers Richard and Bill and sister Ann. He is survived by his brother Garry, two sons Jeff (Audrey) and Kevin (Kaylene), and their two children, Gavin and Hailey (Noah), as well as many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins, and his special companion Odie (dog). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Idaho Youth Ranch or a charity of your choice. No formal services are scheduled. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
