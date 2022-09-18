Charles Spradlin Edward Spradlin Charles Edward Spradlin, 82, passed away on September 1, 2022. He was at his home of 24 years surrounded by countless people who loved him. Charlie was born on May 17, 1940 in East McDowell, KY to Grace Tackett and Lewis Spradlin. Charlie was the first-born son to a family of seven brothers and sisters. He grew up with his family in Pocatello, Idaho. With a blended family, Charlie has seven daughters, two sons and over sixty grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie is known to have said, "Names change, not family". Charlie worked for over forty years at Lamb Weston in American Falls, ID. Starting in a janitorial position, he worked his way up to the management position of Line Foreman, making a lot of friends along the way. Charlie retired early from Lamb Weston in early 2000 due to medical reasons. After retirement Charlie had many hobbies to keep him busy. He built a fishpond that was so well-adapted the goldfish survived the winter and even had babies. He worked on countless wood working projects that he shared with friends and family. He also had a green thumb and made his geraniums "bloom like magic". Retirement also meant travel. His first of many bus tours was to Nashville, TN. There were also many side-trips, night shows with dinners and acts and other adventures along the way. He visited the Golden Arches in Mississippi where the pioneers started West. He got to stay in a one-hundred-year-old cabin in Virginia City, MT. On a lovely trip to Little America, WY Charlie found "the best fish I ever ate". Charlie is survived by his sisters Deloris Bingglei and Betty Lou (Boots) Lowe and his brother Glennis Ray Spradlin. He is also survived by a very large number of blended family, much too numerous to mention by name. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers William Cager Spradlin and Theodore Ted Jokumsen Jr., his sister Alta Bee Gollihugh and his daughter Gennielee Spradlin. The Celebration of Life for Charlie will be held at Sister City Park in Pocatello, ID on September 24, 2022. The celebration will begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Idaho Sight and Hearing Foundation. Go to the site below, hover over the "GIVE" button at the top right of the screen and pick "DONATE NOW". https://www.envisionsight.org Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.