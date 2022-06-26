Mooney Spillett Ray Spillett Mooney Ray Spillett, 65, of Pocatello, passed away on June 22, 2022, due to various health conditions. Mooney was born in Pocatello, Idaho on June 1, 1957 to James Vaughn "Ted" and Eva Beth (Udy) Spillett. He grew up on Bryan Road doing all the things that kids in the 60's did - riding bikes all day, playing baseball until dusk and night games after dark. But Mooney's favorite activity was driving every weekend to Rockland, Idaho, to help his grandpa, uncles, cousins and his dad work from sunup to sundown on the family farm. Mooney had a toy John Deere tractor when he was young and continued to love to drive the tractors and other farm machinery. When Mooney was 16 years old, his Grandpa (Ray) Spillett died, so Mooney went to live in Rockland with Grandma Grace to help on the farm. He loved his time in Rockland. He was embraced by the community and school and served as Student Body President, and even played football - all 125 pounds of him! He graduated from Rockland High School in 1975 and went on to attend Ricks College and then serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Columbus, Ohio mission. Mooney was blessed with two sons, David and Jason, whom he loved dearly. The boys were his pride and joy! Being a dad and grandpa were his favorite roles. Mooney was known for two things: hard work and service. He was always serving and thinking of others. He'd give you the shirt off his back without a second thought and would expect nothing in return. He had the most giving and Christlike heart. Working hard was in his nature - he was the warehouse foreman for Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 for over 40 years. Many times, before and during his career at PCSD #25, he successfully managed two or more jobs at one time. In addition, he'd hit the road to Rockland on the weekend to help on the farm. Although farming is considered "work" to most, Mooney loved it. Mooney loved ice-cold Coke, Ford trucks, western movies, and circus peanuts; but he will be remembered for his Christlike nature, contentment, loyalty, service, humbleness, giving heart, and gentle demeanor. Mooney is survived by his sons, David (Cori) Spillett of Pocatello, ID; Jason (Amber) Spillett of Grace, ID; his mother, Eva Beth Spillett of Pocatello, ID; his sister, LaNae (Dave) Robinson of Thatcher, ID; and 6 grandchildren: Mason, Alysa, Adison, Trey, Case and Emmett. He is preceded in death by his father, James Vaughn "Ted" Spillett and his grandparents, Ray & Grace Spillett and Grant & Fern Udy. A viewing will be held Sunday, June 26th from 5pm - 7pm at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. Funeral services will be held Monday June 27, 2022 at the Cedar LDS Church at 550 W. Cedar St. in Pocatello at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Internment will take place at the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
