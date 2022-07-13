Laila Sorensen Sorensen Laila Sorensen was born in Fairview, Wyoming on February 15, 1934, to Andrew Cleon "Con" and Thelma Ivy Crapo Millward. She was raised in Star Valley, Wyoming until the age of 10 when her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. She graduated from Pocatello High School. She also completed secretarial school and went on to work numerous secretarial jobs throughout her life. Laila married Weldon Hyde Sorensen, the "hunka, hunka burnin' love of her life" on November 20, 1954. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, and were blessed with six children - 5 girls and one lucky boy. She loved flowers, music, camping, and serving others, but most of all she loved spending time with and giving service to her immediate and extended family. Laila was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings throughout the years. Laila's family would like to express their thanks to the loving staff at Caring Hearts Assisted Living Facility, as well as the Heritage Home Health & Hospice Staff. "We cannot express with words our gratitude to them for the kind and respectful care they gave to our sweet mom." She was preceded in death by her husband Weldon Sorensen; parents Andrew (Con) and Thelma Millward; siblings Gene Millward, Ivy Ray, Lorraine Millward, JoAnne Belk, Bonnie Harker, and LaWan Caldwell; and sons-in-law Dan Gilbert and Jerry Capell. Laila is survived by her children Karla Capell, Tammy Gilbert, Brenda (Kevin) Kay, Lori (Leland) Jensen, Dirk (Shelly) Sorensen, and Tonya Blaser; and siblings Carolyn Luker, Steve Millward, and Dwight Millward. A celebration of her life will be held in her honor on Saturday July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pocatello West Stake LDS Chapel, 3444 Hawthorne Road, Pocatello. A viewing will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, and then for one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
