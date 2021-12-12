Judy Sorensen Ann Sorensen Judy Ann Bonnemort Sorensen, 73, died December 7, 2021, following a heart attack. She was born March 14, 1948, to Alice Watkins and Hyrum Stewart Bonnemort. Growing up, she lived in Northern California; Reno, Nevada; and South Ogden, Utah with her twin sister, Janice, and brother, Steve. Judy was a natural born teacher and received her degree in Elementary Education from Weber State University. She taught First Grade at Chubbuck Elementary for 25 years and touched countless lives. She had a library of thousands of books and loved teaching children to read. She created a nurturing space for her students to learn and build character and self-confidence. After retirement, she served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children. Judy married David Sorensen on August 14, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. They built a happy and loving home where they raised their three children. They lived in Pocatello for over 30 years until Dave passed away of cancer in 2016. This was a difficult loss, but Judy kept a journal to remind herself that "something good happens every day." Because of her wonderful friends and neighbors, something good DID happen every day! She was wrapped in a security blanket of those who helped with the yard or a quick errand or a conversation on the patio or adding a few pieces to her jigsaw puzzle. She served her church, sewed blankets for charity, spent time with beloved friends, and was active in recipe and book clubs. She loved her five grandchildren and spending time with them and sharing in their joys and sorrows. To the dozens of children in her neighborhood, she was known as "Miss Judy" and her home became a place of fun, games, laughter, and love. She eventually had to buy a flag for the yard to signal it was ok to come over. Within minutes, the kids would be knocking on the door to take advantage of the shelves of games and activities. They played tag and corn hole and made donuts and ate popsicles. She remembered their birthdays - a dollar per year in age - and made them gift bags for holidays. Miss Judy helped each of them feel special. Her love and example will be sorely missed. Judy struggled throughout her life with a degenerative disease that required multiple surgeries and affected her mobility. She was adamant about staying independent and took pride in how she cared for her home despite her physical challenges. When many with her disease would have moved into a wheelchair, she was (sometimes grudgingly) still doing obstacle courses at Physical Therapy to maintain her strength. She often said, "Just because it's right, doesn't mean it's easy." While her journey through life was sometimes difficult, her legacy is one of love and vibrant determination. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Highland Stake Center (2140 Satterfield Drive, Pocatello, Idaho). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Judy's honor to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association: https://www.cmtausa.org _______
