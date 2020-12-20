Lena "Lee" Sontag Alvina Sontag Lena "Lee" Sontag, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at her son's home surrounded by love, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was born February 6, 1938 to Elon and Emma Streich Cripps in Dane County Wisconsin. Lee graduated from High School at Crosby, Minnesota in 1957 and St. Joseph's School of X-ray Technician, Brainerd, Minnesota in 1959. Lee was married to Jim Sontag on August 6, 1961. They moved to Lompoc, California in the fall of 1961 where she worked as an X-ray Technician. She moved to Manhattan, Kansas in September of 1962 where a son Gary James was born in 1963 at the Irwin Army Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas. In 1964 Jim was honorably discharged from the Army, so Lee, Jim and son Gary moved to Gackle, North Dakota, where Jim became a teacher at the high school. Lee was a home maker. In August of 1965 they moved to Cass Lake, Minnesota where her husband Jim became a teacher at a U.S. Forest Service Job Corp at Lydick Lake, Minnesota. Gary started school in Cass Lake, Minnesota. A second son Jack Lee was born in Bemidji, Minnesota. Lee, Jim and their two sons moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1969 where Jim accepted a position in the U.S. Forest Service Regional Office. In 1973 they moved to northern Wisconsin when Jim transferred to the Blackwell Job Corp Center as a Deputy Director. When Jack started school, Lee went to work in a small clinic in Crandon as a X-ray Technician, as an Aide and Receptionist. In 1978 they moved to Pocatello where Jim worked for the Caribou National Forest Service and Lee went to work for the Clinic of Internal Medicine and later worked for Kraft Foods, and as an E.M.T. for Power County for 13 years. Lee was member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon. She volunteered for Pocatello Regional Medical Center, School District #25, and the American Red Cross. She was a member of a group named Sew What and the Redd Hat Society. Lee is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons, Gary of Pocatello, and Jack (Cheryl) of Manteca, California; two grandsons, Darick (Mikenzi) and Tyler (Victoria); one great-granddaughter, Navi; and one sister, Evelyn. Lee was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and three sisters. A special thank you to Alliance Hospice for their loving care in Lena's last days. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
