John Somsen Sr. David Somsen Sr. John D. Somsen Sr. passed away on March 4, 2021 at the Portneuf Medical Center due to complications from Covid-19. He was born September 10th, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho to Llewellyn and Margaret Somsen. He attended public school and graduated from Pocatello High in 1958. Between his junior and senior year of high school, he registered for early military service in the Army, eventually reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant followed by 10 years of service in the Reserves. He enjoyed sports, including trap shooting, where he eventually earned the Idaho Singles Class Championship A, in 1991 and was elected to the Idaho Trap Shooters Hall of Fame in 1997. John was also an avid hunter and fisherman which was his lifelong passion. He enjoyed attending sporting events, especially ones his grandkids, nieces and nephews were participating in. He worked at various jobs through the years, but the main ones were Associated Foods, Pillsbury, Reed Hurst Trucking and many others. His final job was working for school District 25 where he drove a special needs bus. He loved the kids and they loved him! His bus was known as the "Grandpa Bus". In 1960 he married Norene Pern and together they had four children. They divorced in 1980. On June 15th, 1989 He married Cathy May Snooks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They were later sealed on 15th, December 2001 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints, Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Together, John and Cathy served in many callings for the church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Cathy, a sister Mary Lou (Theron) Dreiver, his four children, Trinette (Brian) Davis, Tyhee, Idaho, John (Julia) Somsen Jr., Torrington, Wyoming, Gaylene Kay Somsen, Meridian, Idaho and Douglas Kent Somsen McCammon, Idaho. John and Cathy were blessed with ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and one brother, Gene Reynolds Somsen. There will be a viewing between 6 and 8 P.M. at Wilks funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, Idaho on Monday, March 8th, followed by the funeral on March 9th, at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS church, 4600 Victory Ave., Chubbuck Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment will be conducted at Mountain View Cemetery. Memories & Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
