Donald Snook JR Wayne Snook JR Donald Wayne Snook JR, 63, of Pocatello passed away on September 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 19, 1957 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Donald W Snook, SR and Leona Robinett Gill. He was the middle of 3 kids. Growing up in Pocatello, Idaho he attended Syringa Elementary School, Alameda Junior High, and Highland High School graduating in 1975. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He work for the Idaho Transportation Department for 37 years. In 1982, he married Leslie DeWitt (Snook), and they later divorced. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; Don and Leona. He is survived by life partner Evelyn (Bambi) Broncho of Blackfoot, two children; Monica (John) Reyes of Blackfoot, and Warren (Annette) Snook of Twin Falls, siblings; Jeff (Sandy) Snook of Oregon, Rhonda (Carlos) Garza of Texas, grandchildren; Nathan, Leona, and Lyla, stepmother; Marilyn Snook of Pocatello, and 1 niece and numerous nephews. Donald's family is planning a celebration of life for next spring. Please share memories, photographs, and condolences on Donald's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com
