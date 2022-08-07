Shelley Smith Smith Shelley Smith passed away August 3, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 77. Shelley was born in Pocatello to Lionel (Bob) and Venice Sward on May 22, 1945. She grew up camping, fishing and shooting archery. She carried this tradition on to her family. She married Dennis Smith of Kanopolis, Kansas on July 29, 1967. She loved to cook, fish and camp. What made these activities joyful to her was spending them with her family. Her macaroni shrimp salad won praise and fame among her family. Most activities though her life were also shared with her extended family. She also loved to read and text her grandchildren. She was generous and stubborn in her support of her grandchildren, and she did not miss sending a card on birthdays or any holiday. She equally loved her nieces, Francie Stocking and Michelle Lance, and treated them like her children. Robert, her only sibling, and her sister-in-law, Linda, were also beloved and made her life full of wonderful memories. Mom worked her entire professional career in the banking industry, starting as a teller and progressing to Vice President of Operations at Key Bank. She finished her career among great friends at Citizens Community Bank, of whom she often spoke in retirement. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Smith, her son, Cass (Marci) Smith, and her three beloved grandchildren, Taylour (Karly) Smith, Logann Smith and Ashton Smith, one brother, Robert (Linda) Sward. She was preceded in death by her Father Lionel Sward and her mother, Venice Hall. As per her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Idaho Food Bank and remember her bright smile. Her family appreciates the abundant calls and texts of sympathy.
