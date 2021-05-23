Saundra "Sandi" Smith Kay Smith Saundra "Sandi" Kay Smith was born on October 22, 1948 to James H. and Lillie May Jackson in Pocatello, Idaho. Sandi passed away following an extended illness on May 15, 2021 in Washington. Sandi was raised in Pocatello and attended various elementary schools, Irving Jr High and Pocatello High School. She belonged to the class of '67. Sandi married Jimmy David Smith Sr on November 7, 1964. Together they had two boys, Jimmy David Jr and Michael Lynn. Among her hobbies, Sandi enjoyed cooking, traveling and shopping. Her motto was "Shop 'til you drop!" Her travels included going south for the winter and back home wherever that was for the last fifteen years! They were true RVers. Most recently she and Jimmy lived in Washington. Sandi was preceded in death by both of her parents; Jimmy's parents; one niece and one nephew. She is survived by her husband Jimmy of Elma, WA; sons, Jimmy Jr and Mike; brother, Jim Jackson of Pocatello and sister, Theda Hildreth of Pocatello, numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren, JD and Michaela. A celebration of Sandi's life will be held at a later date.
