Randy Smith E Smith Randy passed away on Sunday July 3, 2022 after a long fight against cancer. He was born on October 2, 1967 graduated Class of '86 Marsh Valley High School. He married the love of his life, Lisa Ann Felty, on September 10, 1994 and loved his role as husband and father. We are grateful to his employer Purvis for their support throughout Randy’s fight and to Prime Time Auction for their compassionate support to Lisa. Randy is survived by his wife Lisa; children Teresa Vialpando (spouse Jerry Gondola), Nichalos Vialpando (spouse AshliJo), Jonathan Summit, and Andrew Smith; grandchildren Kaelan, Camden, Isaac, and Brooklyn; parents Earl Harlan Smith and Marilyn Hathaway Smith; siblings Margene Morris (spouse Jonathan), Karen Holladay (spouse Walter), Rosilee Lawson (spouse Bret), William Smith (spouse Wendy), and Natalie Morrison (spouse Darwin). In Lieu of flowers, please send funds to help with medical and funeral expenses to @lisaasmith via Venmo. To see the full obituary, share tributes and memories please visit https://www.wilksfuneralhome.com Graveside services on Wednesday July 13th at 11 am Mountain View Cemetery 1520 S 5th Ave Pocatello in section 55 E.
