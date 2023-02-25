Nephi Smith Andrew Smith On February 19, 2023, Nephi (Andy) Andrew Smith passed away at 56 years old, peacefully in him home, with his family around him, after battling and fighting cancer for 10+ years. Nephi was born May 9, 1966, to Nephi and Carol Smith in Pocatello, Idaho, where he lived and grew up all his life with his mom, dad, two sisters (Mindy and Sally) and one brother (Roy). He went to Pocatello High School but ended up getting his GED. Nephi began working for the City of Pocatello at the age of 17 years old and continued working there and later retired from the Water Department in June 2021, leaving with many amazing friends. He could never stop working and he loved his little side job a couple hours a week doing maintenance work at the Willard house, and he just loved talking with all the residents that lived there. Nephi met Leasa and soon married, and they had two children, Roy and Stephanie, that he loved dearly, and later they divorced. Then he met the LOVE of his life, Tammy, in 1998, and they were married on September 23, 2000, and have been married ever since. He also gained three more children that he loved dearly, Sara, Shaunna, and Greg. He would always say we are not step, we are just family. He loved fishing, stock cars, working on cars, camping with family, but most of all, he loved being with his wife, children, and all of his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Nephi Smith; grandson, Jerimiah Morris; brother-in-law, David Thane; mother-in-law, Youlinda Thane; and father-in-law, David Thane; his three puppies, Maggie, Katiebug, and Diesel, and many other family members. He is survived by his wife, Tammy (Thane) Smith; his sons, Roy (Krystelle) Smith, Greg (Crystal) Meade; his daughters, Stephanie (Josh) Smith Morris, Sara Whitmer, Shaunna Metcalf; and by his grandchildren, Devin, Raiden, Bryson, Taylor, Kenyan, Ariel, Kyhsson, Adriana, Ryder and Rowan. Nephi (Andy) Andrew Smith has impacted us all in one way or another and has put so many memories in all our life, and we will love and miss him so much, and with that one thing he would always say is, "My mouth is dryer than a popcorn fart!" As a family, we would like it if you would, in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah. Because of them, we had our loving husband, father, friend, and grandpa for all the amazing years we did! Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com.
