Misty Smith Smith On Friday, February 12th, 2021, Misty Carlynn Hale Smith, loving mother, daughter, and sister, passed away at the age of 45. Misty was born on November 11, 1975 to Ryan J Hale and Marilyn Carlene Hale in Soda Springs, Idaho. Misty was born and raised in Soda Springs, and remained there her entire life. Misty attended Soda Springs High School, where she played basketball. She graduated in 1994 and attended Idaho State University. Misty married Vance Bennett Smith in April of 1994. They were later divorced but remained close friends. Together, they raised one son, Gavan Ryan Smith. Misty was a very hard worker. Misty served as the finance manager at Hunzeker Chevrolet for many years. There, she made many friends and business acquaintances. Later, Misty worked with her dad in the real estate business and in the insurance industry. Several years ago, Misty and her dad purchased a corvette together, and spent a lot of time arguing about who got to drive it and keep it in their garage. Misty was passionate about spending time outdoors with her family and friends. She enjoyed hunting and riding snow-machines with her family. She also loved spending time at her cabin in Island Park. She cherished her time riding on her razor or four-wheeler, or just lounging by the campfire. She looked forward to spending time listening to music in her boat on the water. She took many friends and family water skiing. Misty's family was extremely important to her. Her greatest thrill was to become a grandmother. She made many sacrifices in her life, so she could spend more time with her son and two granddaughters. Misty was known for her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She valued her relationships with friends and family above anything else. She was the glue that held her family together, and she will be greatly missed. Misty was preceded in death by her father, Ryan Hale and her grandparents. She is survived by her son, Gavan, her sister, Melanie Hale (Carl Parmer), her brother, Ryan Jay Hale (Jodie), and her mother, Carla Hale. Services will be held Today, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to service. The service will be live streamed and accessible through the following link https://my.gather.app/remember/misty-smith. Condolences and memories of Misty can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
