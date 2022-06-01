Marylyn Smith Smith Marylyn Monson Smith was born July 23, 1936, the daughter of Max Revere Monson and Cathleen Adele Williams in Malad, Idaho. She was welcomed by an older brother Khalil Monson. She died on May 27, 2022 surrounded by her children. Marylyn attended elementary school in St. John until graduating the 8th grade with the 7 other students in her class. From there she went on to graduate from Malad High School where she took part in publishing the school newspaper and yearbook. As a Freshman a handsome Senior caught Marylyn's eye but he was leaving for college in the fall. The summer before her Senior year he returned to Malad and when she and her friends entered Bee's for a soda, there he was. It was love at first sight. Delwyn and Marylyn were married shortly after she graduated, June 16, 1954 and enjoyed 57 years together until his death in 2012. They raised their 3 children, Kevin Max (Karrie) Smith, Sheila Dell (Ray) Robertson, and Kelly Vern (Valerie) Smith. They have 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren with one more expected in November. Marylyn knew the value of hard work. She learned from her father while helping on the family farm. She could drive tractors and haul grain with the best of them. Cooking skills were learned from her mother. Many hours were spent cooking for the farm hands. She made beautiful pies, cakes and the best chocolate chip cookies around. In 1999 she won the Golden Arrow award for her beautiful yard. Roses were Marylyn's favorite. Gardening, mowing, watering were never chores they were her hobby. She crocheted many beautiful afghans, dolls, doilies, etc. In between keeping an immaculate home, taking care of children, her mother and being the best wife ever, she found time for one more hobby sometimes reading 3 or 4 books a week. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother. A special thank you to the staff at Gables Assisted Living who so lovingly cared for her for the past 5 years. Also, to Heritage Hospice for helping her and us through this difficult time. We love you Mom! A viewing will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 1 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with services starting at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
