Lyndon Smith Rigby Smith Lyndon Rigby Smith (88), passed away at home on Sunday, August 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Lyndon was the sixth child born to Mont and Letha Smith, on July 9, 1933 in Chance, Montana. He was born in the heart of the Great Depression and while there was nothing by way of material things, everything was given to form important values. Honesty and truth were expected and lived by, a handshake, a binding agreement. Lynn and Barbara were the parents of seven children; Luana Lish (Paul), Ila Roper (Rick), Jeff (Jackie), Faye Avarell (Kirk), Amy Dixon (Lee), Nichol Smedley (Daniel), and Hallie Acocks (Dave). They were blessed with thirty-one grandchildren and sixty-one great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his grandson Nathan Evan Lish, and his brothers, Reid, Dale, Max, and his sister Delora. He is survived by his closest brother and friend, David. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14th, 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel on 150 Snow Peak Boulevard, built upon Lyndon's old farm.