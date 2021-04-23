Guy Smith Herbert Smith Guy Herbert Smith Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and friend was reunited in heaven with his eternal companion, Doreen, on April, 19th, 2021. He passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 94. Guy was born to Guy H. Smith Sr. and Thelma Maybel Stanger Smith on the 9th of September, 1926. He grew up in Aberdeen, Idaho with his sister Marilyn, where he attended school, played football, basketball and ran track. He was very active in scouting, which began his love for hunting, camping, shooting and fishing. During the Depression he worked with his father at their family owned Conoco gas station, delivering fuel to farmers. In 1941, he moved to Oakdale, CA, with his mother where he attended his sophomore and junior years of high school. WWII triggered his deep passion and love for his country and he enlisted in the Navy. He received his high school diploma in Guam while in training. He went on to become a Coxman and 1st Class Seaman. His main duty was to captain LCI boat #351 off the USS Randall in the South Pacific. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines, and Nagoya, Japan. The ships in his fleet were called to the Battle of Okinawa, but the USS Randall had suffered prior fire damage and was still under reconstruction so Guy was held back with his ship. None of the other ships from his fleet returned as they were all taken out by kamikaze fighters. After the war, Guy returned to Pocatello where he was set up on a blind date with Doreen Coffin. He was smitten at first glance and called her "a real cute little bundle". He proposed on the 2nd date and they were married 4 weeks later on August 21, 1946. Their family started with the birth of their first daughter, Suzanne, and grew as 2 more daughters joined them, Shannon and Teri, all 3 years apart. In 2013 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple for eternity on their 67th wedding anniversary. Upon returning from the war and getting married, he began working at Modern Shoe and Sporting Goods. He soon became the manager and developed a keen sense of business and love for servicing people with their sporting goods. In 1965, He purchased Roy's Western Wear on Center St., which he ran successfully for 42 years. Hobson Jewelers, owned by his pal Al (Hobby), occupied space in the front corner and Guy and Hobby had a great business plan; Hobby would keep the wives occupied with jewelry while Guy sold the men their guns and tack. He was known for being a very honest businessman and he loved owning a business in Downtown Pocatello and being a part of developing Pocatello for future generations. Guy loved his girls with all he had. He enjoyed watching dependable Susie work at the store, having Shannon as his personal nurse, and coaching Teri's softball team the "Downtowners". His girls loved visiting with their father and listening to his fantastic fatherly advice. He always knew the right words they needed to hear and never steered them wrong. Guy loved collecting guns, tying flies, fishing, golfing, hunting, riding dirt bikes, coaching softball, and being involved in everything. He was on the Pocatello Frontier Rodeo Association for 34 years and helped secure the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Pocatello. He was a shooter for the Snake River Retriever Club and went to 4 national dog trail competitions. He served as secretary of the Idaho Trappers Club for 5 years. He helped commission the building of NOP and Rainbow Parks, the Oregon Trail Shooting Range, and several sportsmans outlets. After retiring from owning Roy's in 1984, he couldn't sit still long enough to let boredom hit. He was a "Fusser" at Hawthorne Jr. High, where his duties were to fuss over the teachers and do anything they needed him to. He also loved pulling his granddaughters out of class for a candy break in his office. He enjoyed supporting ISU Women's basketball and football and adopted a player "granddaughter" every year. He coached his granddaughter's softball team, "Guys Girls", for several years and was known to bribe the umpires with candy. His favorite memories were marrying the best homemaker ever, his 4 fishing trips to Alaska, raising his 3 daughters, anytime he got to take his grandkids fishing, and buying new cars (the family sends their condolences to the salesmen who will miss Guy at Hirning Chevrolet). Guy had a band of brothers who balanced out his all-female home crew: Gail Sieman, Evert Curzon, Garry Ratzlaff, Hal Waldram, Larry Kriner, Al Hobson and Lou Lambrou. It didn't matter if it was a week-long hunting trip or meeting for donuts, he loved being with his boys and his family is grateful for his dedicated friendship to them. Guy is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doreen Coffin Smith, his father Guy H. Smith Sr., mother Thelma Mabel Stanger Smith Perdue, and sister Marilyn Rippey. He is survived by his 3 daughters; Susie Rupp (Robert), Shannon Merrill (Gary), Teri Smith; 5 grand daughters: Shantel Stinger (BJ), Mecinna Price (Jared), Jodi McHugh (Sean), Cassia Myers (William), Hailey Merrill (Kevin Faye); 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. His funeral services will be held at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck rd., Chubbuck, ID 83202, on April 24th at 11:00 am. A viewing will begin at 10:00 am. He will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery with his wife Doreen with full military honors. Memories and condolences may be left with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
+2
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Yard Garage Sales
Handyman Service