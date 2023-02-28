Cheryl Cecelia Smith

Cheryl Smith Cecelia Smith Cheryl Cecelia Smith, 71, was greeted on February 17, 2023 by the guardian angels that surrounded her during her life. She will forever fly with her angels and watch over those she loved so dearly in this life. Cheryl was loved by and touched the lives of so many. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her children: Jason, Shelby, and Ashley Smith, and her grandson: Gaige Benson. While services are not planned at this time, a celebration to remember Cheryl's life will be held at a later date.

