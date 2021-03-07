Beverly Smith Ann Smith Beverly Ann T. Smith, 91, of Pocatello passed away at home on Mar 4, 2021 after battling with congestive heart failure, complicated by other health issues. Although she did not make it to 92, as she predicted for many years, she did pass away on her own terms. Bev was born in Pocatello on Jun 29, 1929 to Henry & Bernice Noker but grew up on their small family farm near the mines in Jackson hole, WY. The family moved back to Pocatello while she was in school. Bev attended Pocatello High School, before dropping out to help financially support her family. Bev worked as a waitress before working the assembly lines at Challenge, where she met the love of her life, Stanley Smith. They were married in 1949. Bev believed in working hard for what she had and wanted. She worked whenever it was needed throughout her life, but also enjoyed the things that came with being a housewife, including treasurer for PTA and TOPS. Bev was a stubborn, feisty, fiery red head, who would not back down and was never wrong, but was still loved by most because of her fun-loving nature. She loved having people over for food, fun, and drinks. She did not mind her children and her granddaughters bringing friends over and allowing her house to be the center of chaos. She befriended those around her quickly and tried to keep in touch with those important to her, often loving to send them handwritten note cards. She loved sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She created several hand stitched blue ribbon prize quilts. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes, and trying new recipes. She loved flowers and gardening. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends, going dancing & especially loved camping with her family. Stanley proceeded her in death 4 years ago, after 67 years of marriage. She was proceeded in death by daughter-in-law Maria Smith, her parents, her older sister Walla Jean Prince and her 2 younger sisters Rhea Walker and Juanita Perkins and their husbands and several of her closest friends. Bev is survived by her children Wesley Smith, of Tacoma, WA, and Theresa Hansen of Pocatello, and 4 granddaughters Sabrina (& Lewis) McGarr, Laramie (& Gina) Smith, Melinda (& Chris) Stine, and Courtney Smith. The family would like to give Special Thanks to Jeni Giles for not allowing Bev to go a week without getting her hair done, even after she could no longer leave home, and for going way above and beyond to help her and our family any time we needed it. Thank You to the caring and wonderful staff of Care Connection and Encompass Heath who helped us keep her at home until the very end, just as Bev wanted. We could not have granted Beverly's wishes without your help. A small graveside service will be held this summer, to be announced later. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
