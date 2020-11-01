Ben Smith S. G. Smith Ben, you are gone but will not be forgotten. We will miss you for your kindness, your belly laughs, and silly impulsiveness. For being supportive, and fearless. We will miss your ridiculousness, your loyalty, and your very contagious smile. These are just a few of the characteristics which made you, Ben. "I was here for a good time - not a long time" Ben was born in Harlingen, Texas on April 30, 1991. Ben passed away on October 28, 2020. He had a son, brother and two loving parents. _________
