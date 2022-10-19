Andrew Smith Jerry Smith Andrew Jerry Smith was born on February 13, 1938, in Candler County Georgia on a small farm near Metter, Georgia. His parents were Andrew Barnie Smith and Ruby Lucille Hutto. He had two sisters, Betty and Marylee who proceeded him in death. When he was about four years old his parents moved to Macon where they lived in several different houses. When A.J. was 17 years old he enlisted in the Navy on a minority program. While stationed in Guam with the Seabees he began corresponding with the love of his life, Mary Frances Smallwood. When he came home on leave at Christmas in 1957, he went to Macon and brought his future wife to Pocatello, Idaho where they were married at the First Southern Baptist Church on Christmas Eve. After leaving the Navy, A.J. found employment with the J.R. Simplot Company — Don Plant where he worked for 42 years. He retired from Simplot's in 2000. He also continued his military journey by staying in the Navy Reserve until 1993. He loved the reserves and enjoyed his two weeks every year where he would go to Hawaii and different places to do projects. He was a very talented carpenter and his children have many items he made them over the years. He built the house they were living in before Mary and A.J. became sick and unable to stay at home. A.J. and Mary raised three children, Gerrie Anne, Andrew Casey and Marguerite Caroline. A.J. and his family loved fishing, hunting, camping and anything to do with the mountains. Over half of his life he lived in the Blackrock Canyon area. He had a small ranch, always with a few animals and a garden. He was a very hard worker and instilled this in his children. Sometimes he would work three jobs to provide for his family. A.J. was a Mason and belonged to the Mount Kinport Lodge #95. Andrew was a devout Baptist and read from his bible daily. Mom and dad enjoyed square dancing, riding their four wheelers, and motorcycle and going to Jackpot and Fort Hall Casino. They went on several Caribbean cruises together and later in life, they were campground hosts. Mary was the love of his life and he strived to always take care of her and put her first in his life. A.J. was the proud grandfather of seven, great grandfather of eight and had one great, great granddaughter. He went home to be with his parents, sisters, grandparents, and others on October 15, 2022. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Graveside services will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 9 am at the Lava Hot Springs Cemetery, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
